Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has issued a stark warning to potential successors.

He emphasized the importance of aligning with his vision to become the next governor of Florida.

State lawmakers recently passed the Trump Act, an illegal immigration bill that differs from the one DeSantis supported.

This new legislation shifts immigration enforcement power from DeSantis to the Agriculture Secretary.

In Palm Beach, DeSantis stated that anyone running should align with his vision to get things right.

DeSantis will leave office in 2027, and there is speculation about his successor.

Congressman Byron Donalds is considered a top contender for the role.

Donalds has not confirmed if he will run for governor, but he has consistently spoken about focusing on his current role.

Another potential candidate is Agriculture Secretary Wilton Simpson.

DeSantis mentioned that he plans to veto the Trump Act.

