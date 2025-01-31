Streaming Now: Gov. DeSantis holds news confernce in Destin

WINK News

Writer: Nicholas Karsen
Updated:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a news conference in Destin.

Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Director Dave Kerner will join DeSantis.

The news conference began at 11 a.m. on Friday at Destin Executive Airport.

Watch the entire conference live.

                 

