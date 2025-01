For bargain shoppers, a good online discount isn’t always safe. You shouldn’t buy certain used items online without checking them out first.

When buying online, parents should look out for car seats, cribs with lead paint, baby-inclined sleepers, or even toys—all items recalled could risk your child’s safety.

Regarding kids’ safety, a great deal isn’t always the best option.

WINK News Reporter Esly Davis spoke with parents about the products that may pose a threat.

A mom, Alicia Robertson, spoke about the issue.

“As far as recall items go, I had my own experience taking some stuff to a baby resale store, only to find out that the items I brought in were previously recalled,” Robertson said. “Notably, the pillow lounger was recalled because it was a suffocation risk.”

Over 100 children’s products are recalled each year.

“The challenge with purchasing items online from private sellers is anyone can either knowingly or accidentally be selling products that could have been recalled, and it is illegal for people to sell recalled items,” said Bryan Oglesby, Better Business Bureau Director of Public Relations.

Drew Lang, a single dad with three kids under four, told WINK he’d rather not risk it.

“When it comes to stuff like car seats, I tend not to get them secondhand or reused because you just never know what the conditions have been, where they’ve been,” Lang said.

That’s exactly the issue with used car seats: you never know their history. Experts say once a car seat has been in an accident, it’s no longer safe.

Recall warnings are everywhere, even on brand-new products.

Another mom, Kristen Keegan, said, “One car seat that we have right now actually has a recall on it.”

Kristen Keegan paid over $500 for her son’s car seat. When she found out it had been recalled, she contacted the manufacturer immediately.

“You never really know. You have to do your best and do your research. but it is scary that sometimes it can happen,” Keegan said.

If you’ve bought a recalled product, contact the seller for a refund.

“I hope that for anyone that knowingly does that they understand that they’re putting kids at risk,” Lang said.

You can check to see if any of the items you’re buying or already bought have a recall at this website.