The ongoing clash between Florida’s Republican-controlled statehouse and Governor Ron DeSantis over immigration legislation is heating up.

State lawmakers have defied the governor by crafting an immigration bill different from the one DeSantis proposed.

Governor DeSantis held roundtables across Florida, including Fort Myers, criticizing the lawmakers’ bill as weak and insulting to voters.

WINK News anchor Claire Galt spoke with State Representative Mike Giallombardo from Cape Coral to discuss the situation.

“We had an opportunity to vote on the most conservative illegal immigration policy in the country,” said Giallombardo. “I actually think it’s wrong. It is my duty to vote for that bill.”

Giallombardo explained the coordination with the White House on the bill’s language and definitions.

“We cleaned up some of the definitions…so we can help coordinate and be a good partner to Trump’s administration,” Giallombardo said.

He emphasized the importance of focusing on local law enforcement efforts rather than deportation, given Florida’s limitations in coordinating with foreign countries.

Giallombardo also addressed concerns about giving immigration enforcement power to the agriculture secretary instead of the governor.

“When it’s housed in the Commissioner of Agriculture, we get to vote them in and out. It’s up to the people,” he said.

DeSantis has stated he will veto the bill, which shifts immigration enforcement power away from the governor. Giallombardo mentioned that lawmakers convened their own special session to focus solely on immigration, as DeSantis had other issues he wanted to address.

Giallombardo expressed hope for a resolution: “I really hope it happens. For the sake of the people of Florida.”

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WINK News uses A.I.