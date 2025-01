CREDIT: FMPD

A man has been arrested, accused of stealing a 1-month-old kitten from a woman during a robbery.

On early Thursday, Fort Myers police said Benjamin Cummings, 34, robbed a woman and stole a bag of her belongings near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Palm Avenue.

Among the items in the bag was a kitten.

With the help of Fort Myers Police Department’s Intel Unit reviewing video surveillance and quick work by detectives, they were able to respond to the location where the suspect was last seen, discovering the victims’ belongings inside an abandoned vehicle.

While investigating the items, the stolen kitten emerged from underneath the vehicle and approached officers.

The victim confirmed that the kitten and the items inside the vehicle were stolen from her during the robbery.

The kitten was safely returned to its owner.

Cummings was placed under arrest for robbery with no firearm or weapon.

He has a long criminal record that dates back to 2005, with a history of robbery and at least 14 different mugshots with LCSO.