Naples barbershop closing after 74 years on Fifth Avenue

Art lovers have a reason to celebrate as the 25th anniversary of ArtFest kicked off in downtown Fort Myers.
Oliver’s Barbershop, a Naples icon on Fifth Avenue, faces an uncertain future after over 70 years in business.
The Charlotte County School District is truly a family affair for the Taylor family. Every member of the family either works for or attends the district’s schools.
The ongoing clash between Florida’s Republican-controlled statehouse and Governor Ron DeSantis over immigration legislation is heating up.
The Cape Coral Animal Shelter is hosting a fundraiser featuring representatives of local businesses/organizations to raise $40,000.
Rogelio Prestol, accused of killing his wife, remains in custody and is barred from seeing his children until his murder trial begins.
The Bubble Room on Captiva Island is inching closer to a grand reopening.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that involved a semi-truck.
A festival mixing zines and community is coming to Fort Myers.
For bargain shoppers, a good online discount isn’t always safe.
According to the city on Facebook, an increased demand for water, coupled with cold weather, led to a water line break.
In only the second year the sport is offered in Lee County schools, the Bull Sharks are fielding both a varsity and a junior varsity team.
The Naples Zoo has announced the passing of a beloved African lion who was humanely euthanized following several age-related health concerns.
A man has been arrested, accused of stealing a 1-month-old kitten from a woman during a robbery.
The Naples Police Department has arrested two men they say were involved in a gift card fraud scheme.
The barbershop, passed down through generations, is being forced to close its doors. Matthew Cross, the current owner, shared his dismay at the situation.
“I’m supposed to just pack up and get my business done and everything out within three months and not make any money. I mean, I’m not. I’ll leave everything in this shop and just work until May 1 if I have to,” said Matthew Cross.
For Matthew Cross, this barbershop is more than just a business. His daughter, Ivy Cross, also spends her days there, painting and engaging with neighboring shops.
“I’m sad we’re never gonna see our shop in a few weeks,” said Ivy Cross, who is five years old.
The community is also mourning the barbershop’s loss. Robin Joy, an employee at Silver Eagle, expressed her sadness.
“They come because of him, not just because of the haircut,” said Joy. “It really is a whole different way of operating, and I’m heartbroken that he’s being pushed out by big business because that’s what’s happening to all of us, little guys.”
The barbershop’s closure comes at a difficult time for Matthew Cross, who recently lost his father, Oliver Cross. Despite the challenges, Matthew Cross remains hopeful.
“It’s going to be a rough, difficult transition. But they said everything happens for a reason, so one door closes and another one opens,” said Matthew Cross.
He is considering starting a mobile barbershop as his next venture.
A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WINK News uses A.I.