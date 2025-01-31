WINK News

Watch Now

Bicyclist killed by vehicle in Port Charlotte

Writer: Carolina Guzman
Published: Updated:
U.S. 41 and Midway Boulevard crash

One person is dead after a vehicle crashed into a bicyclist in Port Charlotte late Thursday night.

The crash happened at the intersection of U.S. 41 and Midway Boulevard. During the preliminary investigation, the southbound lanes were closed for hours.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the 30-year-old driver was traveling down Midway when the 65-year-old bicyclist tried crossing the travel lanes and was struck.

The 65-year-old sustained serious injuries and later died at the hospital.

The southbound lanes were open by Friday morning. The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright ©2025 Fort Myers Broadcasting. All rights reserved.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without prior written consent.