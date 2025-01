Red tide alert sign. (Credit: WINK News)

The Florida Department of Health in Lee County has issued a health alert for red tide near Bowman’s Beach on Sanibel.

The health alert is due to a water sample taken on Jan. 27.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission‘s red tide map lists a high concentration of red tide on the beach.

WINK News reporter Sommer Senne visited the beach on Friday and reported signs from the Department of Health listing the presence of red tide.

The Department of Health says people should avoid swimming or wading in or around red tide.

Red tide can cause skin irritation, rashes, and burning or sore eyes.

It’s also recommended that you wash your skin and clothing with soap and fresh water if you have recently been exposed to red tide, especially if your skin is easily irritated.

Beachgoers are advised to remain cautious and stay away from the area, especially for those who have chronic respiratory conditions.

High concentrations of red tide are also currently on Marco Island’s beaches.