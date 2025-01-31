Tim Aten Knows: Changes coming to North Naples center

WINK News
Plan for plenty of fun as both the Charlotte and DeSoto county fairs are set to begin.
The crash happened at the intersection of U.S. 41 and Midway Boulevard. During the preliminary investigation, the southbound lanes were closed for hours.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to hold a news conference in Destin.
Sonny’s Pizzeria & Sports Bar will be the new name for the longtime Zookie’s Sports Bar & Grill off Immokalee Road in North Naples.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has issued a stark warning to potential successors.
The Florida Department of Health in Lee County has issued a health alert for the presence of red tide near Bowman’s Beach on Sanibel.
The Weather Authority is tracking humidity as temperatures begin to rise throughout this Friday afternoon.
As construction may dampen your commute, WINK News traffic anchor Rachel Cox Rosen knows the best way to traverse the roadways in this web-exclusive feature.
Authorities are investigating Shane Sibert, a respected leader at Estero Fire Rescue, after a raid at his North Fort Myers home.
A civil lawsuit has been filed following a terrorist attack on New Year’s Eve in New Orleans. It highlights failures that led to the event.
The J.N. Ding Darling National Wildlife Refuge on Sanibel has faced significant challenges due to hurricanes. Nature lovers are eager to see it bounce back.
Taegan Mason knows a thing or two about pushing herself, looking up to her dad, Zack’s, passion for weightlifting.
In an exclusive interview, Sheriff Prummell discussed his vision, goals, and biggest initiatives for the next four years.
Hundreds of students at Charlotte High School had their dream come true when they met New York Times best-selling author Ruta Sepetys.
A proposed glamping site in Hendry County has sparked a heated debate among neighbors. The county has given approval for the project,
A: Sonny’s Pizzeria & Sports Bar will be the new name for the longtime Zookie’s Sports Bar & Grill off Immokalee Road in North Naples. Although changes have been noticed during the last two months, the full transition will be official by Valentine’s Day.
Dan Latino, who owns and operates The Oasis in the spot of the original Pelican Larry’s Raw Bar & Grill on Pine Ridge Road, purchased Zookie’s in December from Mark Marzucco, who retired after operating the business for more than 15 years.
