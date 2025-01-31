WINK News

Tim Aten Knows: Changes coming to North Naples center

Author: Tim Aten, Gulfshore Business
Q: I hear Zookie’s on Immokalee has been sold and will be converted into an Italian restaurant. Are you hearing anything? — David Reese, Naples

Q: Is it true that Zookie’s bar and grill was sold to The Oasis bar and grill? — Ivan Traverzo, Naples

A: Sonny’s Pizzeria & Sports Bar will be the new name for the longtime Zookie’s Sports Bar & Grill off Immokalee Road in North Naples. Although changes have been noticed during the last two months, the full transition will be official by Valentine’s Day.

Dan Latino, who owns and operates The Oasis in the spot of the original Pelican Larry’s Raw Bar & Grill on Pine Ridge Road, purchased Zookie’s in December from Mark Marzucco, who retired after operating the business for more than 15 years.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.

