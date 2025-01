Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking humidity as temperatures begin to rise throughout this Friday afternoon.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “Expect a mostly sunny and dry Friday this afternoon. Starting off the day, Southwest Florida will experience higher humidity, which is why some areas will see patchy fog during the morning.”

Friday

Humidity will increase throughout the day, and dew points will be in the mid-60s, which is ideal for your Friday afternoon plans.

Our streak of the 80s continues for Friday, with highs topping out in the lower 80s.

We’ll see plenty of sunshine throughout the afternoon, and some patchy fog will redevelop overnight.

Saturday

Mild and humid conditions will be with us for your Saturday morning plans.

We can see some patchy fog as well.

More clouds will drift into Southwest Florida on Saturday, and we will see a partly to mostly cloudy sky from time to time.

Stray showers are possible in the morning and afternoon. Highs top out in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Sunday

Another mild start with patchy fog is possible on Sunday morning.

We’ll see more clouds than sun throughout the day with the chance of a stray shower.

Highs continue to be warm and top out in the lower to mid 80s.