Credit: Collier County Sheriff’s Office

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people this week as part of an ongoing crackdown on illicit massage businesses.

CCSO has led the multi-agency operation, which has resulted in more than a dozen arrests and the closure of 13 illicit massage establishments.

Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said the goal is to dismantle illegal operations and reduce the exploitation of potential victims.

“It is our mission to protect vulnerable individuals who are being exploited in these illicit massage businesses and who are potential human trafficking victims and to arrest the designated operators of these criminal enterprises,” Rambosk said.

On Thursday and Friday, the Southwest Florida INTERCEPT Task Force—comprising CCSO, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the Twentieth Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office, Cape Coral Police Department, Naples Police Department, and the Florida Department of Health—conducted inspections at three massage businesses suspected of illicit activity.

Authorities said violations included incomplete customer and employee records and evidence that individuals were living at one of the establishments.

A list was provided by the CCSO detailing the ages and charges of the 3 people:

Rui Zhang, 46, of Naples, designated establishment manager of Water Lily Spa, Davis Blvd., Naples. Charged with failure to provide required customer records and permitting sleeping or napping at the establishment. Detectives reported finding large amounts of food, toiletries, a shower, bedding, and other indications that individuals were living at the business.

Ling Xu, 53, of Monterey Park, California, designated establishment manager of True Dream Spa, Tamiami Trail E., Naples. Two counts of failure to provide the required customer log.

Jinzhu Cai, 46, designated establishment manager of Massage, Tamiami Trail N., Naples. Three counts of failure to provide required customer records and three counts of failure to provide employee logs.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing, and additional enforcement actions are expected.