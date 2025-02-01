Lehigh boys hoops legend leading program to success

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
Lehigh Senior High School boys basketball coach BJ Edwards is leading his alma matter to its best season in five years.
The Weather Authority says a mild and humid start across Southwest Florida will lead to a warm afternoon with highs above average in the low 80s.
Art lovers have a reason to celebrate as the 25th anniversary of ArtFest kicked off in downtown Fort Myers.
Oliver’s Barbershop, a Naples icon on Fifth Avenue, faces an uncertain future after over 70 years in business.
The Charlotte County School District is truly a family affair for the Taylor family. Every member of the family either works for or attends the district’s schools.
The ongoing clash between Florida’s Republican-controlled statehouse and Governor Ron DeSantis over immigration legislation is heating up.
The Cape Coral Animal Shelter is hosting a fundraiser featuring representatives of local businesses/organizations to raise $40,000.
Rogelio Prestol, accused of killing his wife, remains in custody and is barred from seeing his children until his murder trial begins.
The Bubble Room on Captiva Island is inching closer to a grand reopening.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that involved a semi-truck.
A festival mixing zines and community is coming to Fort Myers.
For bargain shoppers, a good online discount isn’t always safe.
According to the city on Facebook, an increased demand for water, coupled with cold weather, led to a water line break.
In only the second year the sport is offered in Lee County schools, the Bull Sharks are fielding both a varsity and a junior varsity team.
The Naples Zoo has announced the passing of a beloved African lion who was humanely euthanized following several age-related health concerns.
The gym at Lehigh Senior High School is like home for BJ Edwards.
Edwards said, “Lehigh was a part of me. It’s helped mold me into the man that I am. It’s my alma matter. I’ve spent time here since I was in the third grade.”
Just like a home, accomplishments are proudly displayed. The banner commemorating 2014 Elite Eight boys basketball team hangs in the gym. That team was led by Edwards, who was named the 6A Player of the Year that year.
Now, the program’s all-time leading scorer is in his third season as head coach leading the Lightning.
“I find it so much more fulfilling to serve these young men,” Edwards said.
Under Edwards, the program’s win total has gone up. 16 wins in Edwards’ first season, 18 in his second and now, in year three, 21 wins, marking the first 20 win season in five years.
Edwards told WINK News he sees similarities with this year’s team and that 2014 squad.
“It’s a group of selfless individuals,” Edwards explained. “A group of kids coming together doing something unique that no one else in the community is doing.”
“I feel like the standard is a lot higher with this group even though we’re young like a lot of young kids are expected to do more for us than the last years,” Lehigh guard Kionus Walters said.
This team’s motto is displayed on the back of their practice jerseys: Just Us.
“One team, one family, brotherhood,” Lehigh guard Joshua Bauer said.
“If we just focus on the process, these kind of things will just come,” Edwards said. “You just focus on doing things the right way you’ll win, people will come. Just focus on us.”