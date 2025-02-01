STARability Foundation holds 7th annual STAR Gala in Naples

The 7th Annual STAR Gala by the STARability Foundation is underway, marking their largest fundraiser of the year.

The event is drawing a crowd, with 550 attendees contributing to the cause.

This day is dedicated to STAR participants, along with their families and friends.

STARability supports developmentally disabled adults. At the venue, symbolic starlights on the ceiling represent the impact of donations in keeping the organization thriving.

The participants captivated the audience with a performance of “This Is Me” from “The Greatest Showman,” a song about self-love that moved many to tears.

The program from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. includes dinner, dance numbers and a live auction.

Last year, the event raised more than $2.8 million, and there is anticipation that it will surpass that amount this year.

