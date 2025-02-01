STARability Foundation holds 7th annual STAR Gala in Naples

WINK News
The 7th Annual STAR Gala by the STARability Foundation is underway, marking their largest fundraiser of the year.
According to the City of Punta Gorda’s Facebook page, the precautionary Boil Water Notice that was issued on Thursday has been rescinded.
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people this week as part of an ongoing crackdown on illicit massage businesses.
Young entrepreneurs in Naples are gearing up to showcase their talents at the Naples Youth Business Fair.
Lehigh Senior High School boys basketball coach BJ Edwards is leading his alma matter to its best season in five years.
The Weather Authority says a mild and humid start across Southwest Florida will lead to a warm afternoon with highs above average in the low 80s.
Art lovers have a reason to celebrate as the 25th anniversary of ArtFest kicked off in downtown Fort Myers.
Oliver’s Barbershop, a Naples icon on Fifth Avenue, faces an uncertain future after over 70 years in business.
The Charlotte County School District is truly a family affair for the Taylor family. Every member of the family either works for or attends the district’s schools.
The ongoing clash between Florida’s Republican-controlled statehouse and Governor Ron DeSantis over immigration legislation is heating up.
The Cape Coral Animal Shelter is hosting a fundraiser featuring representatives of local businesses/organizations to raise $40,000.
Rogelio Prestol, accused of killing his wife, remains in custody and is barred from seeing his children until his murder trial begins.
The Bubble Room on Captiva Island is inching closer to a grand reopening.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that involved a semi-truck.
A festival mixing zines and community is coming to Fort Myers.
The event is drawing a crowd, with 550 attendees contributing to the cause.
This day is dedicated to STAR participants, along with their families and friends.
STARability supports developmentally disabled adults. At the venue, symbolic starlights on the ceiling represent the impact of donations in keeping the organization thriving.
The participants captivated the audience with a performance of “This Is Me” from “The Greatest Showman,” a song about self-love that moved many to tears.
The program from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. includes dinner, dance numbers and a live auction.
Last year, the event raised more than $2.8 million, and there is anticipation that it will surpass that amount this year.
A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WINK News uses A.I.