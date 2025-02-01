Warmer weekend with a stray shower possible

The Weather Authority says a mild and humid start across Southwest Florida will lead to a warm afternoon with highs above average in the low 80s.

An increase in moisture due to a frontal boundary will allow the chance for a stray shower throughout the afternoon, but overall, rain chances stay low.

Sunday

Even slightly warmer temperatures come into play for Sunday, with highs in the low to mid-80s.

Expect sun and clouds overhead, with yet again just a chance for a stray shower.

This week

The above-average temperatures are sticking around across Southwest Florida throughout the upcoming week.

Rain chances stay minimal with sun and clouds each day.

Beach and boating

Winds are light and variable today, mainly out of the south and shifting northwest into the afternoon, at 5 to 10 knots.

The Gulf wave heights reach around 1 to 2 feet, with a light chop in the bays and inland waters.

While the Gulf water temperature is still cool, it has warmed up since last weekend and is now in the mid- to upper 60s.

It’ll be a warm day on the water on both weekend days, with highs in the 80s.