Warmer weekend with a stray shower possible

Lehigh Senior High School boys basketball coach BJ Edwards is leading his alma matter to its best season in five years.
The Weather Authority says a mild and humid start across Southwest Florida will lead to a warm afternoon with highs above average in the low 80s.
Art lovers have a reason to celebrate as the 25th anniversary of ArtFest kicked off in downtown Fort Myers.
Oliver’s Barbershop, a Naples icon on Fifth Avenue, faces an uncertain future after over 70 years in business.
The Charlotte County School District is truly a family affair for the Taylor family. Every member of the family either works for or attends the district’s schools.
The ongoing clash between Florida’s Republican-controlled statehouse and Governor Ron DeSantis over immigration legislation is heating up.
The Cape Coral Animal Shelter is hosting a fundraiser featuring representatives of local businesses/organizations to raise $40,000.
Rogelio Prestol, accused of killing his wife, remains in custody and is barred from seeing his children until his murder trial begins.
The Bubble Room on Captiva Island is inching closer to a grand reopening.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that involved a semi-truck.
A festival mixing zines and community is coming to Fort Myers.
For bargain shoppers, a good online discount isn’t always safe.
According to the city on Facebook, an increased demand for water, coupled with cold weather, led to a water line break.
In only the second year the sport is offered in Lee County schools, the Bull Sharks are fielding both a varsity and a junior varsity team.
The Naples Zoo has announced the passing of a beloved African lion who was humanely euthanized following several age-related health concerns.
An increase in moisture due to a frontal boundary will allow the chance for a stray shower throughout the afternoon, but overall, rain chances stay low.
Even slightly warmer temperatures come into play for Sunday, with highs in the low to mid-80s.
Expect sun and clouds overhead, with yet again just a chance for a stray shower.
The above-average temperatures are sticking around across Southwest Florida throughout the upcoming week.
Rain chances stay minimal with sun and clouds each day.
Winds are light and variable today, mainly out of the south and shifting northwest into the afternoon, at 5 to 10 knots.
The Gulf wave heights reach around 1 to 2 feet, with a light chop in the bays and inland waters.
While the Gulf water temperature is still cool, it has warmed up since last weekend and is now in the mid- to upper 60s.
It’ll be a warm day on the water on both weekend days, with highs in the 80s.