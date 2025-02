Young entrepreneurs in Naples are gearing up to showcase their talents at the Naples Youth Business Fair.

Hosted by the Greater Naples Chamber of Commerce, the event is set to highlight the next generation of business leaders.

The fair, held at Mercato in Naples on Saturday, offers a platform for students from kindergarten through 12th grade to present their unique products to the community.

These young entrepreneurs are eager to demonstrate their business skills and engage with the Naples community throughout the morning.

Part of the event’s goal is to provide these budding CEOs with valuable feedback to help them grow and succeed in the future.

Keliah Hernandez, one of the young participants, shared her perspective on the event.

“Most people will say, ‘Oh, she’s an entrepreneur. She started a business.’ I just sell books because I like it, and it’s making people happy,” said Hernandez. “It really doesn’t make me a lot of money, like, I would not be able to survive on this. It’s, it’s just for fun.”

The event kicks off at 10 a.m. and promises to be an exciting opportunity for these young minds to shine.

