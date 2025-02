Credit: Jonathan Minehan

Cape Christian Fellowship Church held its ceremony on Sunday to celebrate the start of the construction process for the new worship center.

The addition will add a 1300-seat auditorium-style building to the church, giving more space to those attending the services.

The church will work with Churches By Daniels to construct the new building.

Cory Demmel, Lead Pastor at Cape Christian, led the ceremony. Credit: Dakotah Ramos Credit: Dakotah Ramos

“We’re excited to give the city something it needs and doesn’t have. We want this to be used and shared by everybody,” Demmel said.

From the basketball court being built in the 1990s, Cape Christian has always focused on expansion and what it can bring to the city.

Michael Ilczyszyn, Cape Coral City Manager, shared his experience with the church.

“I’ve probably had about 20 groundbreaking ceremonies and 20 grand ceremonies in the last two years as manager, and I’ve never, ever seen anything like this,” Ilczyszyn said. “I am hopeful that all of you will join us for any new facility that the city is opening up that is groundbreaking.”

Ilczyszyn said he wants the new worship center to serve as a community hub.

“This expansion, prayer, and spiritual growth will also serve as a place to bring people together and strengthen our families and the city,” Ilczyszyn said. “On behalf of Cape Coral, I want to thank everyone who’s worked tirelessly during this vision of life. I celebrate with you today and look forward to witnessing the blessing and this build will bring our community.”

The city hopes to bring people together and continue to assist in the community’s needs.

Marketing Director for Churches By Daniels Alinda Butler spoke about the church’s history in Cape Coral.

“You all started in 1987 with a few faithful couples in two faiths, vision and faith vision for the unchurched community in Cape Coral, Florida, and faith in a God that was good enough to fill 48 individual lots of land,” Butler said.

She continued by discussing how “Churches by Daniels” started and what led the owner to build the company.

“God weighed on his heart, vision for how he can help you, how he can use his construction background to help pastors and to build churches across the nation,” Butler said.

Cape Christian volunteer Michael Robertson shared his love of the community and excitement for the new building. Credit: Dakotah Ramos

“It’s exciting, really exciting. I’m looking forward to it myself. I’ve only been here for probably about a year, but I’m all in,” Robertson said. “There’s been a lot of commitment each week. I usher all the time, and more and more people are always showing up. So we need a bigger place to worship God.”

For many, the church has become a place of friendship and opportunities to get to know people in Cape Coral.

“They’re great here and from top to bottom. Just being together, everyone together, and nobody is left out; everybody’s inclusive.” Robertson said.

In the future, visitors to the church may experience strained parking due to the new addition underway, but the Cape Christian Administration says they are planning for this.

Demmel thanked those who made this possible. He ended the ceremony by operating an excavator to create the first hole to start this construction process.

“Thank you to every single person who has given and donated, to those of you who haven’t plenty more opportunities to come in the next 18 months,” Demmel said. “And again, I want to acknowledge all of the pastors, board members and staff, our facilities team and our support staff.”