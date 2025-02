The Weather Authority says light winds, humid air, and warm temperatures will yet again lead to the development of patchy fog across Southwest Florida Sunday morning.

As we go throughout the day, temperatures will warm up into the low to mid-80s in the afternoon.

Like Saturday, clouds and sun will stay overhead with a few showers possible as we go later on into the day.

Monday

Warmer-than-average conditions kick off the upcoming work week, with highs in the low to mid-80s every day.

A few showers are possible on Monday.

This week

Rain chances stay low throughout the week, with just a stray shower possible.

Those highs will stay in the mid to upper 80s each afternoon.

Beach and boating

Morning fog will linger over the Gulf throughout the morning before clearing out.

Winds are variable, but mainly out of the east, then shifting south throughout the afternoon around 5 to 10 knots.

The Gulf wave heights are reaching around 1 to 2 feet with a light chop in our bays and inland waters.

The water temperature in the Gulf is sitting at a cool 68 degrees.