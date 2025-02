Credit: WINK News

Welcome to WINK News Photos of the Week, where we highlight memorable moments from Southwest Florida throughout the week.

This week’s edition features vintage cars, a March to a Million Meals update and photos of some furry friends.

March to a Million Meals

Credit: WINK News Credit: WINK News Credit: WINK News

WINK News is organizing the annual March to a Million Meals campaign to support the Harry Chapin Food Bank. The campaign’s goal is to feed a million people by March 1. $10 provides 20 healthy and nutritious meals to those in need.

WINK News Anchor Lois Thome was at the Harry Chapin’s Hunger Walk, where the Copperleaf Foundation donated $60,000 to the charity.

As of Sunday afternoon, WINK News viewers have provided 34,010 meals to families in need. Click here to donate to the March to a Million Meals campaign.

Christ at the Crossroads Church Fire

Credit: UC Breaking Credit: Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District Credit: Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District

Last Sunday, a fire engulfed the Christ at Crossroads Church in Lehigh Acres, which can be seen in the first and second photos. However, the sanctuary was largely untouched by the fire.

Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District recovered an American flag that was soaked by water but untouched by the fire. The flag was then returned to the church.

Christ at Crossroads held its first service since the fire on Sunday morning.

Remedies Parlor 8th Anniversary

Credit: Tim Belizaire Credit: Tim Belizaire Credit: Tim Belizaire

On Saturday, Remedies Parlor in downtown Fort Myers held its 8th Anniversary party. The Wurst Street Dogs (pictured second) and Green Cup Cafe catered for the event. Harpist Iris performed in the evening.

Tyna Swingler is a part-owner of Remedies Parlor. She felt grateful after reflecting on the past eight years of business.

“We’re so lucky that we’ve been able to build this community with so many walks of life,” said Swingler. “We’ve watched babies grow up into 8-year-olds here, so it’s been pretty heartwarming.”

Swingler said that she looks forward to what’s next for Remedies Parlor.

“What’s next is to continue building community, sharing, having events and just having fun,” said Swingler.

Edison and Ford Winter Estates Antique Car Show

Credit: Tim Belizaire Credit: Tim Belizaire Credit: Tim Belizaire

The Edison and Ford Winter Estates held its annual Antique Car Show on Saturday. Hundreds gathered to see more than 100 vintage vehicles.

The cars on the estate’s lawn are a tribute to Henry Ford, a pioneer of the automobile industry.

South Gulf Cove CCT Furry Scurry 5K Walk/Run

Credit: Debby Robinson Credit: Debby Robinson Credit: Debby Robinson

The Conservancy and Community Trust of South Gulf Cove held its 5th Annual South Gulf Cove CCT Furry Scurry 5k Walk/Run. The run benefited multiple animal shelters and rescues in the area.

From the photos, it looks like the dogs had a great time.