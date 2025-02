A little girl has been safely found after a harrowing kidnapping in Fort Myers. Fort Myers police located Camila Guzman, who had been missing for several hours.

WINK News reporters Amy Galo and Maddie Herron reported on the abduction case, sharing that Camila is now safely back home. The Fort Myers Police Department shared a heartwarming photo of her reunion.

Authorities were searching the area near the Cultural Park Theatre in Cape Coral.

Camila was taken from Deleon Street by Luis Valentin, who fled to the Cultural Park area before disappearing.

“That’s terrible… Somebody… How come you abducted the kids?” said Esam Khalid, a neighbor.

The Fort Myers Police Department, along with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and Cape Coral Police Department, spent the afternoon searching Cultural Park and the surrounding neighborhood.

According to the Fort Myers Police Department, the delay in issuing the Amber Alert was due to witnesses not being forthcoming with information.

Michelle, a neighbor who lives near where Camila was taken, described the scene.

“There were about five cop SUVs. I guess they were all congregating here trying to figure out what was going on,” said Michelle.

With a young child of her own, Michelle expressed her anxiety over the situation. “It makes me nervous,” she said. “I took my eyes off of my son for like two seconds, and my 11-year-old runs out like, ‘We have to watch him at all times now because he might get snatched up.’ Now he’s worried because, you know, that’s his little brother.”

Camila and Valentin were last seen in the 500 block of Southeast Fifth Avenue.

Search efforts involving Fort Myers police, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, and the Cape Coral police departments concentrated there for much of the afternoon.

Initially, these crews were unable to locate them, leading the Fort Myers police to contact the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to issue an Amber Alert for a broader search. This alert was canceled once Camila was found safe.

With Camila now safe, neighbors are holding their children closer. Fort Myers Police have confirmed that the investigation is active, but no one is currently in custody.

WINK News continues to seek answers regarding Valentin’s role and the implications for Camila’s family.

Authorities urge anyone with information to call (239) 321-7700 immediately.