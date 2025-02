Yariv Shaked didn’t have a crystal ball. If he did, maybe he wouldn’t have paid $18.6 million for Santini Marina Plaza shopping center on Fort Myers Beach less than a year before Hurricane Ian flooded it. And if he did, maybe he wouldn’t have fronted at least $3 million more from his own pocket to rebuild and reopen it after receiving a little more than $3 million from insurance payouts.

“Nobody knew,” Shaked said of Hurricane Ian’s devastation wrought Sept. 28, 2022. “If I had a crystal ball and I could see the future, maybe I would do things differently.”

Shaked, who was born in Israel, became a U.S. citizen and graduated from North Miami Beach Senior High School in 1988, purchased the shopping center at 7205 Estero Blvd., on the southern end of Fort Myers Beach, in December 2021 from WCSJR II Corp. The letters stand for the initials of William C. Steere Jr., a former CEO of pharmaceutical company Pfizer and a former co-owner of the shopping center.

