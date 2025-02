2/3/2025

The Hendry County school district is introducing daily screenings with weapon detection systems to help spot any potential threats and keep everyone safe.

Parents experienced a terrifying situation at Cape Coral High School in 2024 when authorities swarmed the area due to a potential threat. The presence of law enforcement brought fears of a school shooting to mind.

In Lee County, teachers can press a badge that triggers a panic alarm. Those buttons were created after the Parkland shooting, emphasizing their role as a last resort for faster response times.

Metal detectors were installed in Lee County schools in 2023 as safety measures. More initiatives are starting to keep our children safe so they can focus on learning.

WINK News reporter Camila Pereira visited Hendry County, explaining what students can expect when they arrive at school.

Students will walk through with their backpacks, and if the system detects something, an alert or alarm will go off and a manual search will be done. Once cleared, students can proceed to their class or a staging area.

If you or your kids see a gun or someone making a threat, report it through FortifyFL. Submit a tip with relevant information to report suspicious activity, including school threats.

FortifyFL goes straight to law enforcement and school officials to act accordingly.

The district says it’ll take a while to get all the security procedures in place, and never specified a starting date.