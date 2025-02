The Lee County Commissioners are to hold a board meeting on fluoride in drinkable water, among other topics of interest.

The controversial discussion originated from comments made by Dr. Joseph Ladapo, Florida’s Surgeon General.

Dr. Ladapo says there is a neuropsychiatric risk associated with fluoride exposure and believes there could be safety concerns like reduced IQ in children, cognitive impairment, and Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

So far, twelve cities and three counties in Florida, including Naples and Collier County, have rejected fluoride.

Conversely, the Florida Dental Association advocates fluoride in drinking water, with representatives saying our bodies use it to develop teeth.

Fluoride has been in tap water since the 1940s.

The association also says fluoride helps make our teeth stronger from the inside out.

The City of Naples decided to remove fluoride in a close 4-3 vote in December.

Collier County commissioners voted unanimously to remove fluoride in February 2024.

The Lee County Commissioners will hold their board meeting on Tuesday.