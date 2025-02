A Port Charlotte widow is facing a heartbreaking situation after the United States Postal Service (USPS) lost her husband’s cremated remains.

Stacie Claytor has been desperately seeking answers for several days but has yet to receive any information from the postal service.

Claytor’s husband, Ron, passed away on Christmas Eve at 74 years old. His cremated remains were supposed to arrive at their Port Charlotte home five days ago, but they have not been delivered.

“They have lost my husband’s remains, and they have really treated my entire family poorly through all of this. We can’t get anybody on the phone,” said Claytor.

Claytor has made over 50 phone calls to USPS, trying to locate the missing precious package.

Claytor expressed her frustration, saying, “How about I’m sorry, how about I’m sorry, and we’re trying our best.”

Claytor feels that USPS is not taking her case seriously. She shared that a customer service representative hung up on her after she was on hold for an hour and a half.

“Please find my husband. I don’t think that that’s asking too much,” she said. “I don’t know how you can lose somebody’s loved one and just act like you lost a piece of junk mail.”

She explained that the emotional toll and USPS’s lack of empathy were disheartening, and she demanded that the remains be found and that USPS apologize.

She went on to say, “This just isn’t how you treat people, and this certainly isn’t how you treat people when you’ve lost their loved ones. It’s inexcusable.”

Claytor described her late husband fondly, saying, “His eyes would sparkle when you talk to him, and when he would just laugh. I think the one thing that I’ve always loved about him is that no matter what, we always came first, all of us.”

One of the sons flew in from Ohio this past weekend to share his dad’s remains with his mother, but they weren’t able to do that.

WINK News reporter Olivia Jean contacted the USPS for answers. The postal service told WINK News it was working on finding answers.

The tracking number for the package indicates Ron’s remains are still in Fort Myers. It remains unclear why the package was never delivered and if it ever will be.

WINK News will keep pushing for answers.

