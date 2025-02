Two lightning strikes seen in Fort Myers. (CREDIT: Isaac Cartagena)

The National Weather Service and the Florida Division of Emergency Management observe Florida Severe Weather Awareness Week each year.

This week, the WINK Weather Authority team will break down severe weather threats every day to increase awareness and preparedness.

Monday’s focus is on lightning.

Florida is known to be the lightning capital of the United States.

Due to the frequency of thunderstorms developing across the state, especially in the summer months when people are outside enjoying the warmer weather, Florida has the most lightning-related fatalities in the United States each year.

In 2024, 12 people died from lightning strikes in the United States, including 5 in Florida, including one in Naples in September.

If you hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. It’s always important to remember the phrase, “When thunder roars, go indoors.” Being outside during a thunderstorm or when one is in the vicinity is never recommended.

When lightning strikes, it is best to head inside an enclosed building. Taking shelter in a car is also a safe option if you cannot go inside a building.

Many commonly mistake standing under a tree as a good place to seek shelter and stay dry. Lightning tends to strike the tallest object in the vicinity, so standing under a tree is not where you should be during a thunderstorm.

According to the National Weather Service, you should wait 30 minutes after seeing lightning or hearing thunder before resuming outdoor activities.

Download the WINK Weather app in the app store to detect lightning near your location.

Check back on Tuesday for more information on marine hazards and rip currents.