President Donald Trump has delayed tariffs on Mexico for a month, but tariffs on Canada and China are set to begin on Tuesday.

Shoppers in Southwest Florida are wondering how these changes will impact prices at the grocery store and other purchases.

Prices for avocados and tequila might stay the same, but lumber, gas, electronics and car parts could rise.

Victor Claar, an economics professor at Florida Gulf Coast University, explained that tariffs are essentially a tax on American businesses that buy goods from abroad.

“Tariffs are costly for not only American businesses that purchase those goods from abroad, but ultimately they mean higher prices for American consumers,” said Claar.

Claar also described the current tariff strategy as unique, with a 25% tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico and a 10% tariff on imports from China.

“It’s a whole new ball game in terms of taxing things like tequila or cherry tomatoes or lumber from Canada,” said Claar.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo has secured a temporary pause on Mexico’s tariffs, meaning the cost of avocados, tomatoes and Mexican beers will not be affected for now.

Some shoppers, like William Bonnice are already feeling the strain.

“Everything’s already pretty expensive,” said Bonnice. “Any way that makes the dollar not go further is bad.”

Kathy Stacy, another shopper, expressed concern over rising prices.

“I am a senior citizen, and I need the prices to go down in my life, not go up,” said Stacy.

Tariffs on Canada and China are moving forward. Experts suggest that the anticipation and uncertainty might push businesses to increase their prices.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WINK News uses A.I.