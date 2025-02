The number of people in the U.S. who need help feeding their families has risen to 47 million, up from 44 million last year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

In Southwest Florida, this issue is worsened by the lingering effects of multiple hurricanes.

Susie, a client of the Harry Chapin Food Bank, described how the hurricanes have impacted her life.

“Well, Ian took our roof, and then Milton kind of broke our car, so we couldn’t drive to work,” said Susie.

On a recent cold morning, Susie, along with more than 100 others, was at a food bank distribution in Charlotte County, seeking help to feed her family.

“We just got our roof put down this week, and new ceiling and insulation this week, finally. But we had to really pivot financially,” said Susie.

Linda, a volunteer for the Harry Chapin Food Bank, highlighted the resilience of those seeking assistance.

“You know, some of them walk here now because they’ve lost their cars in the storms or ride bikes, but yet they still come, and they come with a smile on their face, and they’re happy to see us,” said Linda.

Most of the people in line are the working poor, like Susie, who works as a cashier and server.

“It’s hard because you can’t get a lot of hours in a restaurant like, if you do those kinds of jobs, you maybe get 16 hours a week, maybe, so you kind of have to do two jobs to make enough to make ends meet,” said Susie.

According to the Harry Chapin Food Bank, they have fed 1.6 million families this year, a 12% increase over last year.

Richard Leber of the Harry Chapin Food Bank said, “We’re seeing increased need across the territory. Obviously, there are certain pockets, you know, we had a hurricane in Charlotte County, and so they’re having particular problems.”

Despite these challenges, Susie expressed gratitude for the assistance she received.

“Just thank you. Thank you for coming here, and I hope people will donate to Harry Chapin Food Bank,” said Susie.

In response to the hunger issue in Southwest Florida, the March to a Million Meals campaign is underway.

WINK News is sharing stories every day to raise awareness and help those in need.

