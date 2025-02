Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking a warmer start to the workweek, as we can expect more humidity and a few showers this Monday.

Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “Due to a stalling front, areas of dense fog will be present throughout Monday morning. This will continue into the afternoon as the fog moves out and rain showers move in.”

Monday

Patchy, dense fog will lift by midmorning and lead to a warm and humid day.

We’ll see temperatures climb into the 80s, with highs topping out in the mid-80s.

A few showers will pop up later this afternoon and continue this Monday evening.

Tuesday

On Tuesday morning, mild and humid conditions will lead to patchy, dense fog.

Once the fog lifts, we’ll see a partly cloudy sky and another warm day.

Highs top out in the mid-80s for your Tuesday afternoon plans.

A stray shower will also be possible on Tuesday afternoon.

Wednesday

Wednesday morning temperatures will start a little cooler in the mid-60s.

Expect a mixture of sun and clouds throughout Wednesday afternoon, with highs topping out in the mid-80s.