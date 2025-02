The City of Fort Myers is moving closer to clearing the Old Bridge Marina of boats left scattered by Hurricane Ian.

City leaders recently cut ties with the leaseholder after more than two years of discussions about who is responsible for the cleanup.

The Old Bridge Marina is located just off the Edison Bridge on the North Fort Myers side.

Michael DeNike, a resident in the area, shared his frustration with the situation.

“It destroyed this neighborhood. They really did. I mean, all my neighbors that I used to know are gone,” said DeNike.

DeNike described the marina as both “an eyesore to the community” and “an environmental hazard.” He expressed surprise that the environmental concerns had not yet been addressed.

Over 20 derelict boats are currently in the marina. For years, the city, leaseholder and federal agencies have been fighting to obtain the necessary permits for the cleanup.

Fort Myers leaders voted to terminate the lease agreement this week, giving the city full control of the cleanup process.

Former leaseholder William Skaggs Jr. said, “It’s kind of a surprise, so I’m a little lost for words. There’s been no procrastination on our part.”

Skaggs emphasized his commitment to reopening the marina, saying, “I will have the Marina up and running, and with all our consumers and everyone who loved and liked at the marina, we will be up and running.”

The city now aims to move forward with removing the boats and addressing the environmental concerns.

*A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WINK News uses A.I.*