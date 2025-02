The community celebrated the birthday of veteran Elton Brown, a serviceman during World War II.

Elton Brown turned 99 years old on Tuesday.

Brown served in the Navy during the war. On his birthday, his neighbors took him out to celebrate.

WINK News Reporter Esly Davis was there for the celebration and to talk with Brown.

Even though Brown is a 99-year-old World War II veteran, that doesn’t stop him from having fun.

“I thought if I survived the war, I’d be lucky, but I never thought about going to this long,” Brown said.

Elton Brown joined the Navy’s special forces at 17. He was days away from landing in Japan when history took a turn.

“The Japanese surrendered; they were expecting at least 40% casualties on both sides of that land, so it was nice that they decided to surrender,” Brown said.

But even before that moment, he had already faced the dangers of war firsthand.

“I was burnt by a cell star that would light up a whole area, and I would come in and go aboard the ship, went down to the pharmacy and the guys bandaged my arm,” Brown said.

He made it home and built a career, a family and a reputation as someone you’d want by your side.

His son Michael and his neighbors and friends celebrated the 99-year-old vet.

“He’s the kind of person [that] if you did go to war with somebody, you’d want them next to you. I mean, he’d take care of you. And, [he’s] just a great human being,” Michael said.

His secret to reaching the milestone? Ice cream every day, walking his dog and treating people well.

While turning 99 is a significant milestone, Elton said one of his most unforgettable moments happened decades ago when he quite literally caught a four-star marine general as he dropped from a ship’s ladder during a typhoon.

He said that not many people can say they’ve done that.