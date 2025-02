Coffee consumption is on the rise, with 67% of adults drinking it daily, according to the National Coffee Association. Researchers now say that a daily cup of coffee might offer health benefits.

However, this is not without an asterisk.

Pouring a cup is a morning routine for many.

“Love coffee, sipping it right now,” said one coffee enthusiast.

A recent study published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism shows that coffee can lower the risk of type 2 diabetes, coronary heart disease and stroke.

The benefits are highest for those who consume a moderate amount, around three cups or 200 to 300 milligrams of caffeine a day.

The Mayo Clinic also highlights additional benefits of coffee, including a reduced risk of Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, liver disease, certain cancers and kidney stones.

However, dietitians warn about the caveats of caffeine consumption.

“Caffeine can actually increase our anxiety, and it can disrupt our sleep cycle,” said Ashley Hinds, a registered dietitian.

Excessive caffeine intake can negatively impact health, and it’s important to consider added sugars and creams in coffee.

The Mayo Clinic advises pregnant women or those trying to conceive to limit caffeine intake to 200 milligrams, roughly two 8-ounce cups.

