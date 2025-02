Delnor-Wiggins Pass State Park has opened its gates again after months of closure, welcoming visitors back to one of the most beloved beaches in the region.

The park had been closed for five long months following the devastating impacts of hurricanes Helene and Milton. But for the many who returned Tuesday, the wait was worth it.

John Gabriel, a local painter visiting this beach for years, was among the first to experience the park’s revival. As he set up his easel near the water, he couldn’t help but reflect on the park’s beauty and resilience.

“It’s still beautiful. The water is still here, and the trees are rough, but they’ll come back,” Brown said.

For many, Delnor-Wiggins Pass State Park holds a special place in their hearts.

Vince and Vanda Bavetta, part-time residents, had no idea the park was reopening.

“We just took a ride all the way through, and we thought, OK, well, good, we’ll keep driving. And it was open today,” Vanda said.

Al Pagliuco, another part-time resident, shared their sentiment.

“We just drove down like we normally do, not expecting to get in. The gates were open, and we drove right in, as we normally would, and came to the beach.”

Until today, the park has remained closed due to the significant damage caused by the hurricanes. The storms brought heavy destruction, leaving the once-lush landscape withered and sparse.

“The park used to be really lush. You could not see the buildings in the background here,” said Regina Husar, a part-time resident who lives nearby. “Now, after all the destruction from Ian and then again, Milton and Helene, they’ve had to remove all the dead trees, and the lush vegetation is gone.”

The damage extended beyond just the trees and vegetation. The mangroves that once lined the beach were swept away, and with them, much of the wildlife birds and turtles that once called the park home are no longer.

Picnic tables and barbeque grills, once scattered along the beach, are also gone.

The park has replaced its regular bathroom facilities with porta-potties, a temporary solution that doesn’t seem to deter visitors.

“We’d like the bathrooms back,” Vanda Bavetta said.

Despite the challenges, the park’s reopening is a welcome relief to those who treasure its natural beauty.

“It’s about the best beach I’ve ever been at, and I’ve been to a lot of beaches around [here],” Pagliuco said.

Husar was thrilled to have the park open again.

“What I love is hearing these waves lapping, being able to walk a mile and a half of just beach and nature, versus if you go the other way, it’s buildings and other things,” Husar said. “It’s a gorgeous park. You see wildlife all along the way. Often, you see dolphins swimming.”

Still, the park is not yet fully restored. Only Parking Lots 1 and 2 have reopened, with Lots 3, 4, and 5 still closed. If these two lots reach capacity, visitors can walk, bike, or take Collier County’s Paradise Beach Trolley from the Conner Park parking lot instead.

The park’s hours of operation are from 8 a.m. to sundown, 365 days a year, weather permitting.