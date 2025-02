Dave Alexander has welcomed the Florida Everblades onto the ice the past 16 seasons as the team’s public address announcer inside Hertz Arena.

“It’s something very special that I take seriously,” Alexander said. “And every day is different. Every game is different.”

Alexander joined the Everblades in 2009 after he was offered the job on the request line at Lite 93.7 FM while working the morning show.

“When I came here, I was trying to reinvent myself from 39 years of being a Southwest Florida on air radio personality,” Alexander said. “And (the Everblades) support just made the transition so seamless.”

Just like the action on the ice, Alexander needs to be quick on the mic, ready for his in-game reads or to announce a penalty.

Alexander explained, “I have to fly on the handle because when the referees call the penalty, I have twenty seconds to figure out the player, the penalty and the time on the clock.”

It’s hard to top announcing championships. Alexander has called the final score for the Everblades’ three straight Kelly Cup titles.

When the franchise won its first in 2012, Alexander took a different approach, “That was the only time I never announced the final score of our Kelly Cup championship winning teams. I wanted the players and the fans to enjoy the moment. Cause I knew the next time I’d introduce the team, it would be the 2012 Kelly Cup Champion Florida Everblades.”

This is Alexander’s last season on the mic. He hopes he gave the fans some happiness over the years.

Alexander said, “A lot of these people come from work. They might’ve had a rough day. They enjoy seeing hockey. They want to see a good game. And I’m there to call it for them.”