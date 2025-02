A mother and her two-year-old daughter have been reunited after the child was kidnapped and safely returned in less than 24 hours.

The Amber Alert for Camila Guzman was issued at 3:45 p.m. Monday after she was reported missing around 12:40 p.m. Fort Myers police found her safe at approximately 6:00 p.m.

Kristen Ziman, WINK News Safety and Security Specialist, highlighted the challenges faced when individuals do not fully cooperate with police.

“The officers have to vet the information they are getting, and what they might have to do is go to other sources to obtain information,” said Ziman. “All that to say is that you are taking up precious time that this child can be in front of the community.”

A law enforcement source explained the difficulty in issuing an Amber Alert, which requires meeting five criteria.

First, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) must be notified. The child must be under 18, there must be a belief that a kidnapping occurred, the child is believed to be in imminent danger, and there needs to be a detailed description of the child and the abductor. Finally, the law enforcement agency must recommend an Amber Alert.

WINK News will continue to work with contacts to establish a firm timeline of when law enforcement gathered all necessary information and when the FDLE was notified.

