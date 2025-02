Authorities are on the lookout for Luis Valentin, the man accused of kidnapping a two-year-old girl in Fort Myers. Valentin, who has a lengthy criminal history, remains on the run.

On Monday, Camila Guzman was taken from a Fort Myers apartment, and WINK News was the first to break the story.

Police have confirmed that Guzman’s mother’s ex-boyfriend, Valentin, was responsible for her abduction.

Valentin was last seen in Cape Coral on Southeast Fifth Avenue.

After an extensive search involving multiple local agencies and an Amber Alert, Camila was safely reunited with her mother.

Trish Routte of SWFL Crimestoppers said, “At least Luis did one good thing he did, one right thing is he brought her to a family member who then turned her into law enforcement, then to her mom.”

Valentin’s criminal history includes violent offenses and drug dealing.

Routte described him as “a violent guy” and a “repeat offender” who has been involved in criminal activities since he was 17.

Authorities are appealing to the public for assistance in locating Valentin.

Routte emphasized the need for community help, saying, “Take a look at his photo, and if you have seen him, all we need is that small tidbit of information.”

If you have any information on Valentin, contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477. You can also submit tips online or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Remember, you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WINK News uses A.I.