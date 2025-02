Hendry County deputies have taken a person into custody after a man was shot and killed in Clewiston.

The incident occurred on Midstate Loop Road near State Road 27 when someone called 911 to report that their neighbor had been shot.

When deputies got to the home, they found a man dead.

Investigators told us that less than ten minutes later, they located and arrested a suspect,

thanks to the 911 caller identifying the suspect’s black F-150 fleeing the scene.

Details about the person in custody are not yet available. However, Herron reported that the victim was well-respected and loved to dance.

Friends of the victim said he knew the person who shot him.

They said, “The two had a verbal altercation before shots rang out,” said Herron.

The Hendry County Sheriff’s Office is working to understand what led to the shooting.

Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on-air for any new developments on this story.