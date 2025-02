Gateway Charter football is under new leadership.

Michael Patterson’s been on the field as an assistant in southwest Florida for more than a decade and now has his first head coaching gig with the Griffins.

“Twelve times I’ve been in the playoffs, six district championships, a host of kids who have made all-state and all-area and just a winning mindset, winning attitude,” Patterson said.

He told me a winning mindset starts in the classroom.

“It’s called student-athlete,” Patterson said. “Number two, you’ve got to show up to weights every day. Number three, you got to have a positive mindset and be willing to put in the work. You cannot substitute work.”

Patterson takes the handoff from Benjamin Daley, who stepped away from coaching to focus on his athletic director duties.

“The school is growing by leaps and bounds right now,” Daley said. “We’re adding sports left and right so I thought it was only right. It was time, you know, it was tough. A lot of blood, sweat and tears on this football field.”

Over seven seasons, Daley led the Griffins to a 20-44 record and told me he had high standards when looking for his replacement.

Patterson fit the bill.

“His experience, he has a fatherly vibe, you know? I think his heart is in the right place and I feel like he’s going to make Gateway Charter his home,” Daley said.

Patterson kicked off with his new team this week, meeting players and scheduling their spring game.

Before coaching at Gateway Charter, Patterson served as the defensive coordinator at Immokalee, assistant defensive coordinator at Lehigh and most recently was the defensive coordinator at East Lee County.