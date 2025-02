Credit: WINK News

The Florida Department of Health in Lee County has issued a health alert due to the presence of red tide at several locations.

This includes Bonita Beach Park and multiple Tarpon Bay Road Beach sites:

Bonita Beach Park 7.7 miles W of Mainland

Gulfside City Park Beach

Tarpon Bay Road Beach 1 mile S of Mainland

Tarpon Bay Road Beach 5.1 miles SW of Mainland

Tarpon Bay Road Beach 9 miles SW of Mainland

Water samples taken on Jan. 29 and 30 prompted this alert. Residents and tourists should exercise caution in these areas.

“Do not wade or swim in or around red tide,” the official document advised. Red tide can cause skin irritation, rashes and eye discomfort.

Authorities recommend washing skin and clothes with soap and fresh water after contact with red tide. Those with chronic respiratory conditions should avoid affected areas.

Beach residents should close windows and use air conditioning with well-maintained filters. They should also avoid harvesting or consuming shellfish from these locations.

Red tide can be harmful to pets and livestock. Keep animals away from affected waters and dead marine life.

For more information, visit Protecting Florida Together.

