The National Weather Service and the Florida Division of Emergency Management observe Florida Severe Weather Awareness Week annually.

To increase awareness and preparedness, the WINK Weather Authority team will break down severe weather threats daily.

Tuesday’s focus is on marine hazards and rip currents.

Southwest Florida is known for its stretch of beautiful Gulf beaches that attract locals and visitors alike.

It’s a sobering statistic, however rip currents take the lives of more Floridians than hurricanes, tornadoes and lightning combined.

According to the Florida Division of Emergency Management, since 1995, rip currents have accounted for more than 300 drownings along Florida’s Gulf and Atlantic beaches.

A rip current is a strong water channel moving away from the shore at beaches.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Lauren Kreidler notes that the surprising strength of rip currents often catches unprepared swimmers off guard.

“When caught in a rip current, it is common for a swimmer to panic and try to fight against the current,” says Kreidler.

The force of a rip current can prove too overwhelming for the strongest swimmers. Attempts to swim directly back toward shore, especially for a panicked and tired swimmer, can be deadly.

Instead, if caught in a rip current, swimming parallel to the shoreline is vital to break free of the current and remain calm.

Also, it is essential to swim at lifeguard-protected beaches.

Since 2006, approximately 80% of all rip current-related drowning incidents across the state occurred at unguarded beaches.

Aside from rip currents, there are other marine hazards to be aware of. Be sure to pay attention to the flags that may be flying, indicating the conditions at the beach.

Flags and warning signs will indicate conditions, such as high surf and/or strong currents and dangerous marine life.

Before going boating, check the marine forecast to check wave heights and wind speeds and see if any boating advisories have been issued.

Check back Wednesday for more information on thunderstorms and tornadoes.