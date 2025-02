For many families, National Missing Persons Day is a poignant reminder of their ongoing pain.

It serves as a day to reflect on the countless individuals who remain missing and the families left searching for answers.

The list of missing persons is extensive, encompassing children and adults, some of whom have been lost for so long that they could now be adults.

Maria Espinal has been missing since December of 2020.

Trish Routte, a Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers representative, said, “You know, she walked away from her home, seemingly into nowhere.”

“There are just so many issues that we don’t know, so many questions still unanswered. All we need is somebody somewhere to see her picture and go, ‘I saw her recently,'” said Routte.

The list of missing individuals from the area sometimes gains national attention. Names include Lauren Dumolo, Porter Albert, Baby Bryan Dos Santos Gomes, Donna Chatterton, Wendy Hudakoc, Felipe Santos, Terrance Williams and Adji Desir.

Routte explained, “Her family, every single day, there’s not a day that Paul wakes up and he’s not thinking about his daughter, that Cassie is not thinking about her sister and what happened and all the what ifs. What if this happened? What if you just cannot let your mind rest until … you know? And if there’s something that the public can do to help out and answer those what-ifs for the families, why would you not come forward?”

If you have any information regarding any missing person cases, contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477. You can also submit tips online or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Remember, you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WINK News uses A.I.