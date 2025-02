Tariffs are making headlines across the nation, raising questions about their impact on consumers. WINK News explored how these tariffs might affect local wallets.

Discussing tariffs can be a sensitive topic, with some people associating them with politics and others seeing them as a financial burden.

Aubrey Jewett, a political science professor at the University of Central Florida, said, “A tariff is just a fancy word for a tax.”

Mr. Patel, a resident of Downtown Fort Myers, said tariffs are imposed “on imported goods from other countries in order to help domestic companies develop companies in the market.”

Tariffs are a way for the government to generate revenue and control imports.

President Donald Trump campaigned on increasing tariffs and has now put them into motion.

“It is a little bit unusual that President Trump campaigned on raising tariffs and now is moving aggressively,” said Jewett.

Despite their prevalence in the news, not everyone understands tariffs.

One person in Fort Myers said, “I really don’t know what that means,” while another called it “a rip-off to the consumer.”

Some expressed support, saying, “We are pro-tariff.”

Jewett explained that Trump has imposed a 10% tariff on Chinese goods imported into the United States.

“So that means those goods are going to cost 10% more to ship in,” said Jewett.

Tariffs can be reciprocal, impacting both sides. “They often do yeah,” explained Jewett.

Chinese-made electronics, appliances, and clothes will be the first to experience the effects, eventually impacting consumers’ wallets nationwide.

Jewett added, “It won’t happen overnight. It’s not going to happen tomorrow, necessarily, but certainly within the next few months, if this continues again, to me, you probably are going to see prices go up.”

Tariffs are not a new concept. Jewett said they have been utilized long before Trump’s presidency.

Everyday items like phones and refrigerators could soon be subject to this 10% tax.

