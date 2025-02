Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking warmer conditions along with the possibility of rain showers occurring this Tuesday afternoon.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “An area of high pressure in our area will contribute to warmer and more humid conditions on this Tuesday. Very light sea breeze will also cause a few rain showers to develop in parts of Southwest Florida.”

Tuesday

Warm and humid conditions continue, with temperatures climbing into the mid-80s this Tuesday afternoon.

While many of you will stay dry, a few showers will be possible along the Southwest Florida sea breeze this afternoon with another round of light showers staying inland this evening.

Wednesday

Wednesday morning will start warm and humid once again, with some patchy fog possibly throughout the morning commute.

Temperatures climb into the mid 80s for your Wednesday afternoon plans.

A stray shower is also possible in the afternoon.

Thursday

Mild and humid conditions will be with us for your Thursday morning commute.

This warmth and humidity continue, with highs topping out in the lower to mid-80s.

We’ll see sun and clouds throughout the afternoon.