WINK News is on a mission to support the Harry Chapin Food Bank throughout March by collecting donations in the March to a Million Meals campaign. The funds raised will help feed people across Southwest Florida.

The Harry Chapin Food Bank is the largest hunger-relief nonprofit in the region, serving the community since 1983 when it began as the Lee County Food Cooperative.

Named after the renowned singer Harry Chapin, who donated proceeds from every other concert to fight hunger, the food bank now feeds more than a quarter of a million people every month. The food bank supports working families, children, seniors and others in need through various distributions.

Richard Leber, CEO of the Harry Chapin Food Bank, said, “The Harry Chapin Food Bank is the largest hunger relief charity in Southwest Florida. We support 175 other organizations with free food so that they can feed people in their neighborhoods.”

“We take everybody’s money very seriously, and our responsibility to be good stewards of their money very seriously,” said Leber. “Ninety-six cents of every dollar that we get in goes back out into the community in the form of food and programs. We are Charity Navigator four-star rated and have been for 13 years. I think we are a terrific charitable cause to support, and we have an enormous impact in the community.”

The food bank’s mission is to lead the fight to end hunger in the community.

With such abundance, no one should go hungry in Southwest Florida.

Help feed the need by supporting the Harry Chapin Food Bank.

Click here for our WINK Feeds Families’ March to a Million donation page.

