Joseph Zieler, convicted of a brutal double murder in Cape Coral in 1990, faced his first mandatory appeals hearing on Wednesday before the Florida Supreme Court.

Zieler was sentenced to death in May 2023 for the murders of 11-year-old Robin Cornell and her babysitter, 32-year-old Lisa Story.

Zieler was linked to the crime through a DNA match in 2016, which revived the cold case.

Both victims were beaten, strangled, and sexually assaulted.

Robin Cornell’s mother, Jan Cornell, attended the hearing, recalling the harrowing memories from 34 years ago when she discovered the bodies.

“I love her so much and I miss her every day,” said Jan Cornell. “I have missed her every day. Since the second I knew this happened. And that part has not gotten better over time.”

WINK News was present at Zieler’s trial in 2023, where he attacked his attorney shortly before sentencing. Zieler motioned for his lawyer to come over, then elbowed him in the face while in shackles and handcuffs.

Jan Cornell remains steadfast, understanding the lengthy legal process ahead and preparing to endure each step despite her ongoing pain.

