The Cape Coral Police Department has arrested a juvenile accused of stealing a scooter from a child and threatening another with a loaded firearm.

On Tuesday, the juvenile saw the first victim, a child under 12, riding an electric scooter near a residence.

The suspect approached the victim and asked to try it out. When the victim refused, the juvenile showed a loaded black handgun tucked into his waist.

The report stated the child feared for his safety and gave up his $400 scooter to the armed juvenile. The juvenile then took off on the scooter.

Officers went to the juvenile’s home and spoke with his guardian, who confirmed he had run away hours earlier.

While officers were speaking to the guardian, a second call was made to police regarding the juvenile who was seen threatening another child at Burton Memorial Park.

The time this happened was a little before 10:15 p.m.

Fathers who witnessed the incident jumped into action, detained the juvenile and confiscated the loaded weapon.

When WINK News Nightbeat reached the scene, they found caution tape wrapped around fences by a baseball field and a playground, and officers with flashlights searched every inch of the park.

They found a solitary sneaker.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the juvenile four times over the past two years.

The juvenile has been sent to the Juvenile Assessment Center in Fort Myers.