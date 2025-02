Big changes could be on the horizon for the Sunseeker Resort in Charlotte Harbor; the company that owns the resort recently announced plans to sell it.

This decision comes after significant challenges, including construction delays and damages from multiple hurricanes.

During Allegiant’s 2024 fourth-quarter earnings call, officials expressed hope that a sale could occur as soon as this summer.

Charlotte County locals have shared mixed opinions about the resort. Harold Baldwin, a Punta Gorda resident, simply said, “pricey.”

Jason Smith, a resident of Port Charlotte, said, “It’s too expensive for the locals who are on a budget.”

The resort opened about $225 million over budget and reported $5.7 million in damages last fall due to hurricanes Helene and Milton.

Bob White, executive director of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce, said, “When the media does their thing and, you know, puts reports out based on how well and how well not they may not be doing, you know. So, we listen to that.”

About a year after opening, Allegiant Travel Company announced its intention to sell at least a majority interest in the hotel. The resort reported a fourth-quarter occupancy of 54% with an average daily rate of $238 a night.

Bob White was not surprised by the news.

“I would not say it was a shock,” said White.

He believes a sale might not change much.

“As far as I see it from a business perspective, it could be business as usual unless, again, something really changes drastically with the new ownership,” said White.

White remains optimistic about the resort’s impact on Charlotte County.

“It’s just an excellent option for business people or residents alike,” he said.

Locals have their own suggestions for improvement.

“I think, you know, you need something else besides the food,” said Smith. “Like a concert or event or a casino might be the might be the thing.”

Many hope the sale will bring positive changes for the resort’s future.

“It adds a lot to the beautification of the area, and I wish them well,” said Baldwin.

Representatives from both Marriott and Hilton have toured the property, but no decisions have been made yet.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WINK News uses A.I.