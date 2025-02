A beloved restaurant in Fort Myers Beach faces potential closure due to compliance issues. La Ola, a staple in the community, must meet specific regulations or vacate Times Square by March 1.

In September, La Ola’s owner, Tom Houghton, issued a plea on Facebook, explaining that FEMA might force them to leave because their trailers were not elevated enough to withstand hurricanes.

A state administrative law judge recently ruled that the restaurant must comply with regulations or face a $250 daily fine.

This decision came after extended discussions about trailer regulations on Fort Myers Beach.

La Ola, known for its community presence, was one of the first eateries to reopen after Hurricane Ian.

Houghton transformed the destroyed restaurant into a food truck and shipping container setup.

Despite this innovative approach, the town cited the restaurant for two violations. The judge sided with La Ola on one but upheld the second, which involved the trailers not being elevated 13 feet above base flood level.

Houghton and regular patrons expressed their disappointment.

“We hate to see it. We came down here quite a bit since Ian and it has kind of been an institution to come to for live music,” said Tim and Jacquia Denman, La Ola regulars. They added, “That would be awful if it had to go.”

La Ola now faces the challenge of compliance or removal of its structure.

A status review hearing is set for March 4.

