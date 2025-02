Knowledge is power, and the community at James Stephens Elementary School in Fort Myers is sharing that power.

Wednesday was World History Day at the school, with a special focus on Black History Month.

WINK News anchor Annette Montgomery was a guest reader at the event.

Tamara “Joy” Hunter, the Magnet Grant Lead Coach at James Stephens Elementary, said, “We had world read-aloud day meets black history.”

Hunter explained that approximately 60 people from various career fields participated, including the fire department and the police department, to support the community.

Fort Myers Fire Chief Tracy McMillion said, “It’s amazing for them. I think it’s also special for us, too, as adults, to be able to come in and just spend time with them.”

Chief McMillion, Mayor Kevin Anderson, and others read to a class, aiming to inspire the next generation, especially at the district’s only school with active STEM labs.

Hunter added, “James Stephens is a STEM school, and we want our students to know that they can do hands-on activities in science, technology, engineering and math to better our community.”

Students dressed as prominent African American leaders in history and interacted with today’s leaders, demonstrating that anything they can think of or read is possible.

“Days like this are so impactful,” said Chief McMillion.

Hunter encouraged the students, saying, “I just want our students to know that they have a fancy brain, and when you have a fancy brain, you crown your strengths with royalty.”

A second grader named Nathan created a drawing of Chief McMillion and had the opportunity to meet him, exchanging the drawing for a challenge coin.

Another student received a pin from Mayor Anderson, highlighting the power of representation and community involvement.

