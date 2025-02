A screwdriver became the weapon of choice in a dramatic altercation between an ex-lover and a current partner in Golden Gate, leaving one man injured.

The incident unfolded on Tuesday night on Sunshine Boulevard, just north of I-75 and Golden Gate Parkway, said a report from the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said Monquez Tanner, 33, entered the home unannounced after the victim accidentally left the front door open. Tanner allegedly went straight to the bedroom and began attacking the victim, who was his ex-girlfriend’s current partner.

The situation escalated when Tanner reportedly used a screwdriver to stab the victim in the back of the head. Despite his injuries, the victim managed to escape outside to safety.

Tanner did not stop there. He allegedly used the same screwdriver to vandalize the victim’s car by smashing its windows.

“The victim was treated by EMS for his injuries,” said the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

Fortunately, the children and their mother, who were present during the incident, were unharmed.

Tanner is currently in custody and faces multiple charges, including aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

