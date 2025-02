Learning something new is hard enough, but some kids have an extra hurdle: their next meal.

“Our students really can’t focus on their learning if they have hungry stomachs,” said Sara Johnessee, principal at Parkside Elementary School.

Every month, Parkside Elementary School distributes food to families in need.

“We usually average around 50 to 70 families a month,” said Johnessee. “It really just depends month to month.”

Families like Maria de Los Angeles Linares Lopez’ who immigrated from El Salvador, shared with WINK News reporter Amy Galo how much the distribution site means for her and her little girl.

“This has helped me a lot,” said Linares Lopez. “Almost nobody has helped me since I moved. And it means a lot to see people who want to help.”

The distribution at Parkside Elementary School is made possible by the Harry Chapin Food Bank. It’s a partnership with Collier County Public Schools. The county has a total of 10 school pantries.

On the whole, Harry Chapin has food pantries in 46 schools across Southwest Florida.

“Being able to provide even just this little bit every month, we know that it’s going back to their home and that they’re going to have some good meals prepared,” said Johnessee. “We have to provide those basic needs to make sure that they’re ready to learn.”

At Parkside, it wouldn’t have been possible without their volunteers.

“Every month, we get our volunteers here from North Naples Church in conjunction with Parkside Elementary and Harry Chapin,” said Mary Ann Palmer, a volunteer at the distribution site. “We get in a little before the people the school lets out, and we fill up the shelves, and then we have a little line process that goes through, and everyone picks up their food.”

Families receive the essentials they need for growing, learning students.

“Some of the things we receive are bread, fresh fruits and vegetables, which is really important,” said Johnessee. “There’s always protein. So a lot of frozen meats that we get, and then we have just pantry staples, so things like peanut butter, rice, beans, mac and cheese, which the kids love.”

But without your donations, none of this is possible, which is why WINK News is helping feed families in need.

Join WINK in our march to feed a million by March 1st. $10 provides 20 healthy, nutritious meals.

“I hope families donate and help all the people here receive the help they need, because it really makes a difference,” said Linares Lopez.

If you are a Collier County Public Schools family and need help, here’s a complete list of the schools that have in-school pantries:

Big Cypress

Eden Park

Lake Trafford

Lavern Gaynor

Mike Davis

Parkside

Village Oaks

Manatee Middle

Immokalee Middle School

Immokalee High School

Click here for our WINK Feeds Families’ March to a Million donation page.