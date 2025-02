A Hendry County man is facing murder charges after deputies say he shot and killed his friend after an argument.

It happened Tuesday afternoon at 750 Midstate Loop, off of old State Road 80 to the west of Highway 27.

Yoel Ramos is the man accused of shooting and killing his friend, 50-year-old Donato Perez, in Hendry County Tuesday.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office says Ramos called 911 to report the shooting himself.

This all happened because of an argument, and the two were actually long-time friends.

Ramos and Perez were arguing at a home when Ramos pointed a gun at Perez and shot him.

Perez was found lying on the ground in the backyard and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Perez’s girlfriend told WINK News that Perez was constantly dancing and laughing and was highly respected in the community.

He was also well-known for his love of chickens.

The Hendry County Sheriff’s office was called to a home on Midstate loop around 1:30 Tuesday afternoon for a shooting.

Investigators say Ramos called 911 on himself and told detectives where he would be waiting for them, which led to the scene on East Ventura Avenue, where Ramos was taken into custody.

WINK News spoke with neighbors who said they had never seen something so upsetting happen in their community.

“I never see something like that. It’s something that you got scared you because I have kids. I have a girl that is two, and I have a boy that is seven, and you see something that you’re not used to,” said Adriana Nunes, a neighbor.

Ramos is being charged with second-degree murder and is being held here at the Hendry County Jail.

The sheriff’s office said his bond will be set at his first court appearance.